The Surrey RCMP is seeking help from the public to identify a man who sexually assaulted a stranger in the Bear Creek area.

At around 3 am on July 20, the frontline officers and the LMD Integrated Police Dog Service Unit responded to a report of sexual assault in the 14100 block of 91 Avenue.

The victim reported to the police that she screamed for help when she was woken up by a man groping her in her residence. The man fled when the woman screamed.

Daily Hive reached out to the Surrey RCMP, but they were unable to provide details on how the man managed to gain entry into her residence.

The police are asking anyone with information on the suspect, described as a South Asian man in his early 20s, 5’7” to 5’10” tall, average build, and had a long black beard, to come forward.

Anyone who may have further information about the suspect who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-106141.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken over the case and is canvassing the area with CCTV footage. Surrey RCMP Victim Services is supporting the victim.