The Surrey RCMP is issuing a stern warning to the teenagers they suspect are responsible for damage done to several homes in the city in recent weeks.

According to Mounties, the teens have been playing a “decades-old prank, known as nicky nicky nine doors or ding door ditch,” which has apparently taken a more sinister tone in Newton and South Surrey after it led to reports of harassment and mischief.

The prank usually involves running up to a neighbour’s door and knocking or ringing the bell before running away, but it has apparently modernized to include a social media element and, in this case, vandalism as well.

“While this type of behaviour may not have started with malicious intent, the observed behaviour of these individuals speaks to a complete lack of regard for the prank recipients and their property,” Sgt. James Mason, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“If the goal is to make yourself known, you may get more than you bargained for.”

Mounties included that residents should take preventative steps to protect their homes from incidents like these such as installing lights and using video surveillance. Do not confront the suspects, the Mounties added.

The extent of the damage was not detailed in the news release sent to Daily Hive on Wednesday.

“An ongoing investigation has resulted in the identification of some pranksters, as police are now seeking potential criminal charges. Those that have been identified are all in their teens. Parents are encouraged to speak with their teens about the potential repercussion[s] in acts such as this,” RCMP added.