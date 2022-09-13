Triple O’s is offering cheap throwback pricing on burgers next week

Calling all Triple O’s fans! The premium quick-service burger restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a truly delicious (and cheap) deal.

On Tuesday, September 20, participating Triple O’s locations in BC will be offering the brand’s signature Original Burger for the original price of $3.49.

That’s the price the concept was charging 25 years back when it first opened its OG Robson Street location.

This one-day-only celebration is not only a steal of a deal but to top it all off, $0.50 from every burger sold will be donated to Food Banks BC.

Get this promo at Triple O’s via dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru.

Please note this pricing is not valid at White Spot full-service restaurants, BC Ferries, Douglas College (Coquitlam), the PNE, or sports arenas.