FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Triple O’s is offering cheap throwback pricing on burgers next week

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Sep 13 2022, 4:29 pm
Triple O’s is offering cheap throwback pricing on burgers next week
Original Burger | Historic Robson Street Location (Courtesy Triple O's)

Calling all Triple O’s fans! The premium quick-service burger restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a truly delicious (and cheap) deal.

On Tuesday, September 20, participating Triple O’s locations in BC will be offering the brand’s signature Original Burger for the original price of $3.49.

That’s the price the concept was charging 25 years back when it first opened its OG Robson Street location.

This one-day-only celebration is not only a steal of a deal but to top it all off, $0.50 from every burger sold will be donated to Food Banks BC.

Get this promo at Triple O’s via dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru.

Please note this pricing is not valid at White Spot full-service restaurants, BC Ferries, Douglas College (Coquitlam), the PNE, or sports arenas.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.