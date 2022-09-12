Head to Burnaby’s Korea Town Centre and you’ll find a true treasure trove of delicious eats ranging from jjigae to fried chicken to bingsu.

Not only is this spot home to Dae-Ji cutlet house, Sulbing Café, Onggi Korean Cuisine, Nadri Korean Cuisine & Fried Chicken, but it’s also got Hanam Supermarket for all your Korean grocery needs.

One of the most popular spots in this strip mall though is Midam Cafe & Bistro, a casual eatery for a huge range of Korean cuisine, boozy drinks, and late-night sweets.

Oh, and this all takes place in a space packed with basketball paraphernalia.

From shelves of hats to strung-up jerseys to that infamous “Wings” picture of Michael Jordan where he’s got his arms outstretched, this spot is decidedly basketball-themed – but you don’t need to enjoy the game to enjoy the food and the vibes.

The menu includes a few Korean fried chicken dishes as starters, as well as truffle fries, spicy rice cakes, deep-fried dumplings, and a variety of other Korean and fusion dishes.

One of the most popular menu items to order here are the stews or hot pots. From Budae jjigae (a dish that includes kimchi, ramen noodles, sausages, and Spam and roughly translates to army base stew) to custom options with seafood, pork, tofu, and nearly anything else you can imagine, ordering a hot pot for the table is as much a social activity as it is about eating.

You can also order stone pot bibimbap, a shareable deep-fried sampler, and some seriously unhinged pasta dishes, including rosé pasta or carbonara, both served with fried chicken.

Midam serves beer – an ideal pairing with fried food, if you ask us – but it’s also got a lineup of soju offerings which go particularly well with an evening of hot pot with friends.

End the experience with some dessert; the menu includes sweets like grilled sweet rice cakes, waffles, shaved ice bowls, or bingsu. In the summer, you can even get a “bibimbap shaved ice” which resembles the savoury dish, complete with a faux egg.

This spot is often busy, and if it’s not already on your radar then it should be: Midam is a fun and memorable spot to grab dinner, a drink, or a late-night dessert.

Midam also has a Vancouver location at 3211 West Broadway, which opened in late 2019.

Address: 4501 North Rd #110a, Burnaby

Phone: 604-568-5357

Instagram