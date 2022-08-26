Trina Hunt's family renews $50k reward for info in unsolved murder

Trina Hunt’s family says the reward of up to $50,000 is still being offered for anyone who can provide any information that leads to charges or arrests in connection to the Port Moody woman’s murder.

Her family announced in a Facebook post this week that they are renewing the reward as they continue to search for answers into her death.

“We can also confirm that Iain Hunt and Dennis Hunt have chosen not to contribute to the reward,” the statement adds.

“We will not give up, and we will continue to fight for you, Trina. You deserve nothing less.”



This announcement comes almost two months after the man arrested at a Port Moody residence in connection with Trina Hunt’s murder was released without charges.

“It’s a complex investigation, and beyond the arrest, I can’t discuss what steps we’re taking,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s Sgt. David Lee said in early June. “The arrest and release does not signify the end of the investigation.”

Daily Hive reached out to IHIT for an update on the case but said it could not provide one Friday.

IHIT added that the file remains under investigation, “and I can assure you that IHIT is monitoring it closely and actioning any leads.”

Hunt was reported missing by her husband, Iain, from her Heritage Mountain home in Port Moody on January 18, 2021. Her disappearance led to a widespread search involving airplanes, police dogs, Search and Rescue teams, and numerous volunteers.

Her remains were found near Hope, BC, in late March. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says foul play is suspected.

Hunt would have turned 50 years old this year. According to her friends, she had dreams of ringing in the milestone with an intimate party and a family cruise — and had already started planning it when she vanished in January 2021.

With files from Megan Devlin