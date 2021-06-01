The family of Trina Hunt is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in her homicide case.

The family of Trina Hunt is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and charges on her case. Media availability this morning at 10:30am inside IHIT headquarters – 14200 Green Timbers Way, Surrey — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 1, 2021

Hunt first went missing on January 18, 2021. Her family, who described the disappearance as “uncharacteristic,” said she left home without her cellphone, keys, or wallet.

For several months, tens of thousands of people would join in an extensive search for the Port Moody woman.

On March 29, human remains were discovered in Hope. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced on May 1 that the remains had been identified as those of the 48-year-old woman.

Investigators also announced that the missing person case had transitioned into a case of homicide.

Human remains found in Hope on March 29 are those of 48yo Trina Hunt of Port Moody. This is now a homicide case. Foul play suspected. We'll be working with @PortMoodyPD No further details at this time. Investigation is active and ongoing. No media availability. pic.twitter.com/uQ48hP84x7 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 1, 2021

A flyer calling for information has also been shared on social media for several weeks. It asks for anyone who was in Hope on January 16 and 17 and might have seen Trina Hunt, her husband, or her husband’s car (a black BMW 3 Series).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or via email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.