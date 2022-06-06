Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt murder released without charges: IHIT

The man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt’s murder has been released without charges, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told Daily Hive Monday morning.

Sgt. David Lee confirmed the man arrested at a Port Moody residence on Friday was released.

“It’s a complex investigation, and beyond the arrest I can’t discuss what steps we’re taking,” Lee said. “The arrest and release does not signify the end of the investigation.”

Hunt was reported missing from her Heritage Mountain home in Port Moody on January 18, 2021, and there was a widespread search for her involving airplanes, police dogs, Search and Rescue teams, and numerous volunteers.

Her remains were found near Hope, BC in late March. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team immediately said foul play was suspected.

But little was announced from police in the year that followed, and Hunt’s family maintained a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or criminal charges.

The arrest on Friday was the first major development in months.

Trina Hunt would have turned 50 years old on Monday, her brother Brad Ibbott said on Facebook. She had dreams of ringing in the milestone with an intimate party and a family cruise — and had already started planning it when she vanished in January 2021.

“Trina had a knack and a passion for making people feel loved and special. She was always fussing over others, bringing them drinks or appetizers … her primary goal was always ‘is everyone comfortable, is everyone happy?’ Once this was achieved Trina could relax,” he wrote.

He shared the statement along with videos of Hunt celebrating a previous birthday on a patio wither her family.

Hunt’s family says the wait for justice has been long and difficult, and that it’s heartbreaking to analyze every detail of her disappearance instead of celebrating her birthday.

“Our anger lies dormant like a volcano waiting to erupt, but we keep it in check, trying to deny it and tell ourselves repeatedly, answers will come, answers will come. We are in survival mode,” Ibbott said.

He asked supporters and those who knew Hunt to toast her in honour of her 50th — a day he knew she’d love to be celebrating.

“Join us in celebrating this wonderful woman, her amazing laugh, her enormous kind heart, and her ever glowing sparkle,” Ibbott said. “Whatever your drink of choice, raise your glass for Trina today.”