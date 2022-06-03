Police make arrest in connection with Trina Hunt's death

One person has been arrested in connection with the death of Trina Hunt, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told Daily Hive Friday.

The individual was arrested just before 4 pm at a home in Port Moody, Sgt. David Lee said.

No charges have been approved yet.

Daily Hive received a photo of officers outside a Port Moody home, apparently in the process of making the arrest. The house appears to be Hunt’s home.

Hunt, 48, went missing from her Port Moody home in January 2021. Her family, police, and community members conducted an extensive search, and three months later her remains were discovered just south of Silver Creek near Hope, BC.

At the time, police said they suspected foul play.

IHIT has been investigating the case for more than a year, and classifies it as a high priority case. Her family has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or criminal charges.

Hunt’s disappearance was uncharacteristic, her family said when she vanished. She didn’t bring her phone, keys, or wallet.

Hunt’s brother Brad Ibbott posted an update on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, saying the family hopes for justice.

“It still feels surreal, like being trapped in a nightmare and we can’t wake up,” he said.