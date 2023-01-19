Trina Hunt's former BC home listed for sale for $1.9 million (PHOTOS)

The family of murdered BC woman Trina Hunt recently marked the second anniversary of when she was first reported missing, and now her former home has been listed for sale.

Hunt was reported missing from her home on January 18, 2021, by her husband, Iain.

RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team suspects foul play in her disappearance, but charges have never been laid in the case.

Hunt’s former home has been listed by Stella Price of the Price Emery Real Estate Group for $1,950,000, slightly over the assessed value of $1,873,000.

The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms with 3,154 sq ft of space. It was built in 2006 but was recently refinished by the home’s original owner, including “luxury upgrades throughout.”

Price Emery’s listing calls it the “perfect Westcoast family home.”

Contemporary finishes, including crown mouldings, baseboards, and new window casings, highlight the improvements. The home also features a two-car driveway and garage.

The kitchen features modern appliances and a cozy, comforting aesthetic.

The home is conveniently located near schools, shops, and transit and features a beautifully landscaped private backyard.

Hunt’s body was discovered in Hope, BC, but there’s a market out there for home buyers interested in properties with morbid backstories, like a home that once belonged to a woman who was murdered. While there’s no indication that the house is haunted or anything of that nature, a 2022 survey found that over half of the respondents would purchase a haunted home, particularly in a competitive market.

Last year, Hunt’s family renewed the $50,000 reward for info about the unsolved murder.