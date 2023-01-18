"Never-ending waves of grief": Family of murdered Port Moody woman marks heartbreaking anniversary

The family of Trina Hunt is marking a heartbreaking anniversary. It’s been two years since the Port Moody woman was reported missing.

In a Facebook post, Brad Ibbott says, “Sadly, it has been 2 years since our dear Trina was first reported missing and was later found murdered in Hope, BC. This journey has been incredibly difficult, with never-ending waves of grief, anguish and trauma repeatedly engulfing us.”

Hunt was reported missing by her husband, Iain, from her Heritage Mountain home in Port Moody on January 18, 2021. Her disappearance led to a widespread search involving airplanes, police dogs, Search and Rescue teams, and numerous volunteers.

Her remains were found near Hope, BC, in late March. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says foul play is suspected.

Hunt would have turned 50 years old this year. According to her friends, she had dreams of ringing in the milestone with an intimate party and a family cruise — and had already started planning it when she vanished in January 2021.

What is the latest in the case?

In the almost two years since Hunt’s body was found, charges have never been laid in her case. Last year, a man arrested at a Port Moody residence in connection with Trina Hunt’s murder was released without charges.

In August, Hunt’s family says the reward of up to $50,000 is still being offered for anyone who can provide any information that leads to charges or arrests in connection to the Port Moody woman’s murder.

Her family announced in a Facebook post that they are renewing the reward as they continue to search for answers to her death.

“We can also confirm that Iain Hunt and Dennis Hunt have chosen not to contribute to the reward,” the statement adds.

IHIT told Daily Hive in August that the file remains under investigation, “and I can assure you that IHIT is monitoring it closely and actioning any leads.”

With files from Megan Devlin and Nikitha Martins