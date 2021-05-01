Foul play suspected as body of missing Port Moody woman found

The body of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt has been found, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced on May 1 that human remains discovered in Hope on March 29 have now been identified as those of Hunt.

Foul play is suspected in the death, and IHIT is working with Port Moody Police as the investigation continues.

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” said IHIT Sergeant Frank Jang.

Investigators noted that they had been working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the human remains since they were found over a month ago.

Human remains found in Hope on March 29 are those of 48yo Trina Hunt of Port Moody. This is now a homicide case. Foul play suspected. We’ll be working with @PortMoodyPD No further details at this time. Investigation is active and ongoing. No media availability. pic.twitter.com/uQ48hP84x7 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 1, 2021

An extensive search was launched for Hunt, 48, after she went missing on January 18.

Hunt’s family called her disappearance “uncharacteristic,” and said she’s left home without her cell phone, keys, or wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or via email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.