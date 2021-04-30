BC health officials announce 740 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 740 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 129,482.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 431 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 32 in the Island Health region, 92 in the Interior Health region, 22 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There are 7,886 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 11,727 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

Of the active cases, 511 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 174 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,581 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 1,786,722 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 90,642 of which are second doses.

A total of 119,785 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.