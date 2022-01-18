"Trapped in a nightmare": Still no answers for Trina Hunt's family

One year ago, on January 18, 2021, Trina Hunt was reported missing from her home in the Heritage Woods area of Port Moody.

Three months later, police said that they had found her remains about an hour and a half away in Hope.

Today, Hunt’s family is reflecting on the loss and say the fight for justice is far from over.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 18, Hunt’s brother, Brad Ibbott, shared an update from the family.

“It has been one year filled with incredible stress and sadness since we were notified that Trina had gone missing,” he wrote. “It still feels surreal, like being trapped in a nightmare and we can’t wake up.”

“We have had an awful year. This year has carried tremendous loss and trauma.”

“Though we loosely hold a glimmer of hope that Trina will get the justice she so deserves, it unfortunately feels that there is no end in sight.”

“Trina lived life to the fullest and brought endless energy and enthusiasm to everything she did… So today, in honour and memory of Trina, we ask all of you to make every moment count.”

Daily Hive has reached out to IHIT for more information on this case and will update this story.

Investigation into Trina Hunt’s homicide continues today. Search warrants for 2 residences were executed this weekend – one in Port Moody and the other in Mission. No arrests have been made. No further update at this time. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 6, 2021

Hunt’s family called her disappearance uncharacteristic and said that she left home without her cell phone, keys, or wallet.

On March 29, 2021, human remains were discovered in hope and were identified as belonging to 48-year-old Hunt. At the time, IHIT said that they suspected foul play.

Hunt’s family offered a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

With files from Zoe Demarco