Colleen Hardwick's TEAM party names four Vancouver Park Board candidates

Four candidates have been named to run for the Vancouver Park Board under the TEAM for a Livable Vancouver party of mayoral candidate and current city councillor Colleen Hardwick.

If all candidates are elected, this would give TEAM a majority within the Park Board’s elected body of seven commissioners.

Only two other major parties to date have nominated a majority to fill the Park Board seats, including Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver party with six candidates, and the NPA’s four candidates.

Selected on Monday, TEAM’s candidates for Park Board commissioners entail Kathleen Larsen (former urban and heritage planner for the District of North Vancouver, and the current director of the Vancouver Heritage Foundation), Michelle Mollineaux (co-founder of social enterprise platform KoolProjects, and director of marketing for ZE PowerGroup), Patrick Audley (expert in geospatial and satellite analysis), and James Buckshon (operator of Renegade Productions; previously unsuccessfully ran for Park Board in 2014).

TEAM states their platform for the Park Board includes working to ensure that “Stanley Park and other parks in the city are accessible to all,” which suggests a re-examination of the “temporary” bike lane on Stanley Park Drive. They will also focus on ensuring parks and recreation facilities are safe and well-maintained, and meeting the demands of the growing population.

“A TEAM-majority Park Board would stay within its core mandate, while a TEAM-majority City Council would restore the Park Board’s authority over its operations and facilities,” reads a statement.

“TEAM believes the Park Board has gone seriously off-track over the past decade. City Council has taken away its authority over operations and facilities, and the Board is now focusing on priorities outside its core mandate of maintaining and enhancing parks and recreation for all Vancouverites.”

The civic election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.