Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden called his shot when he was just a teenager.

That much was made evident by his high school yearbook which has recently been making the rounds on social media.

“Trevor enjoys spots — especially golf, fastball, biking, tennis, swimming, and hockey,” starts his writeup. “Old Pals and Old Pals Cousins as well as the odd O.M.B. are his weaknesses.”

“Trevor’s goal is to have a good career with the Canucks and then retire and run a bar in Vancouver,” reads the last part.

He definitely had a good career with the Canucks, as he played 1,140 games for the franchise. Linden is one of the most iconic players in team history and had his No. 16 retired by the club, which ensures no other player will ever wear it.

While he hasn’t opened any bars in the city, he is behind the Club 16 Trevor Linden fitness brand that can be found all over Metro Vancouver.

The now-54-year-old had likely already been drafted by the time the yearbook was released, as he was picked on June 11 of his Grade 12 year. The Canucks selected Linden with the second pick in the 1988 NHL draft.

Linden played junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he was a standout forward. In his draft year, he scored 46 goals and 110 points in just 67 games.

The Tigers won the Memorial Cup in both 1987 and 1988 with Linden playing a key role on the two teams.

The forward had a brief stint working for the Canucks in a management role but left that job in 2018. He still makes appearances at games and was seen taking his son to a postseason contest during the most recent playoff run.