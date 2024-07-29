5 bold predictions for the Canucks next season

The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2024-25 NHL season looking to improve on an incredible year which saw the team establish themselves as contenders.

Management has been aggressive this summer, adding several players through free agency. The result is one of the deepest forward groups in the league with star power and depth throughout the lineup.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the team for next season. While this is likely not the final roster the team will put together, here are five bold predictions for the Canucks next season.

1. Kiefer Sherwood flirts with 20 goals

The addition of Kiefer Sherwood is not getting as much attention as the Jake DeBrusk or even Daniel Sprong signings but he may make even more of an impact. The super pest has played mostly in the bottom six in the NHL so far but could get a chance higher up in the lineup with the Canucks.

Sherwood has never scored more than 10 goals in the NHL but showed a lot of offensive potential in the AHL, scoring 36 goals and 75 points in just 57 games in the 2021-22 season.

2. Power play finishes top-five in the NHL

The Canucks power play was a big talking point last season as it sputtered when the team needed it most. The top unit finished under 15% in the postseason. Management went out and added players like Jake DeBrusk and Daniel Sprong, who should help add new life to the unit.

Not only have the Canucks added new players who could feature on the top unit, but they also have some new voices leading behind the scenes. The Sedin twins will play a large role in coaching the power play next year.

3. Elias Pettersson finishes top-five in Hart Trophy voting

Elias Pettersson had a rough finish to last season. He was quiet during the second half of the year as well as in the playoffs. While his slump was at least partially due to injury, it was still a disappointing performance that he will surely want to avenge next season.

Few players can match Pettersson’s overall impact when he’s at the top of his game. He’s being paid like a top-five player in the league and next season will be the year where he plays like one, likely topping out over 110 points.

4. Dakota Joshua scores at least 25 goals

Dakota Joshua scored 18 goals in 63 games last season, good for a 23-goal pace over 82 games. His breakout season was rewarded with a new contract

Joshua’s hard-nosed style would be a fit on many lines and it’s not hard to picture him getting some run in the top-six. If he can stay healthy for the whole season, he could smash through the 25-goal mark.

5. Canucks at least make it to the Western Conference Final

The Canucks came just one game away from making the Western Conference Final last season. While they’ll have to deal with an improved Edmonton Oilers team as well as other strong contenders in the conference, the Canucks gained valuable experience this year, which will help heading into next season.