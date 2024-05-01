Linden makes surprise appearance at Canucks playoff game with his son



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks had a franchise legend take in their playoff game last night.

Trevor Linden and his son, Roman, were in the stands at Rogers Arena as the Canucks fell 2-1 to the Nashville Predators.

Rogers Arena gave Linden a massive cheer when he was shown on the big screen. It’s clear that Canucks fans harbour a lot of love for the former player.

Linden had a big smile on his face as his son, wearing a new flying skate jersey with his dad’s No. 16 on it, jumped up and down with his homemade sign. The Canucks legend acknowledged the crowd with a wave and put his hand to his heart.

He felt the love.

Captain Canuck is in the house! Welcome to tonight's game, Trevor Linden! pic.twitter.com/AjM83CiSok — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 1, 2024

Trevor has moved onto a new stage of life after a near-lifetime spent with the team in various positions.

“I’m loving being a dad,” Trevor told Daily Hive in an interview last May.

Even with his prestigious hockey background, the former captain says he’s not forcing Roman into anything.

“I actually honestly do not care if he plays hockey,” explained the Canucks legend. “I prefer him not to actually, but he can do what he wants. So I put him in learn-to-skate when he was three and four years old, and he liked that.”

The atmosphere at last night’s game was electric, as it has been for all the playoff games thus far, and it was definitely a fun game to take in, even with the result.

Linden played a total of 16 seasons with the Canucks, finishing his time with the franchise with 733 points in 1140 games. He was part of the team that went to the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals, and his No. 16 is retired by the club.

After his playing days, Linden later joined the organization in a management role. Linden was the team’s president of hockey operations for four years during the 2010s. The Canucks drafted current stars Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson during his tenure.