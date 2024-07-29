Reinhart brings Stanley Cup home to West Vancouver

The Stanley Cup got to spend a day in West Vancouver.

Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart recently took the sport’s ultimate trophy back to his hometown, taking the Cup to West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Country Club, where he played minor hockey.

“My greatest dream in life was to win the Stanley Cup, and I always knew that Hollyburn was the first place I’d want to take it,” said Reinhart in a press release. “Sharing the Cup with my Hollyburn family is a dream come true.

“Winning it took a lot of hard work, but it’s also the result of the support I’ve received from family and friends throughout my career, including during my time as a Husky.”

After Hollyburn, Reinhart played junior hockey for the Kootenay Ice in the WHL before being drafted into the professional ranks.

He finished second in the NHL in goals this season with 57. His strong numbers were rewarded with a new contract which will pay him $69 million over eight years.

“We are incredibly proud to call Sam a Hollyburn Husky and to celebrate his Stanley Cup win with him,” said Kathryn Cowden, CEO of Hollyburn Country Club.

“Our community is thrilled to see a Huskies alumnus have the ultimate success in the NHL. Sam is a huge inspiration for the Hollyburn athletes who’ve come after him, and we are grateful for his ongoing support of our minor hockey program.”

The 28-year-old scored the series-clinching goal in Game 7 to secure the first Stanley Cup in Panthers franchise history.

PURE CHAOS IN SUNRISE AS THE CATS TAKE THE LEAD ONCE AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/MB8NaiQ3Y5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

It looks like Sam also took the Cup golfing for a few holes at Capilano Golf Club after he was done at Hollyburn. The private golf course is consistently ranked as one of the best in Canada.

Much like his Cup-winning goal, Sam Reinhart couldn’t have placed this tee shot in a better spot; couple quick holes at Capilano for Reinhart family after great morning at Hollyburn Country Club pic.twitter.com/ieNbrOP1jm — Kevin Woodley (@KevinisInGoal) July 28, 2024

Sam’s Dad, Paul, was a great NHL defenceman who played for the Vancouver Canucks at one point. Paul has the sixth most points in a season by any Canucks defenceman ever with 57.