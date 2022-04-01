FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Pizzeria Farina confirms it must close next month due to building sale

Hanna McLean
Apr 1 2022, 12:32 am
@pizzeriafarina/Instagram
Longtime Vancouver spot Pizzeria Farina has spoken out and confirmed some sad news regarding its current address today.

The 915 Main Street gem known for its delicious thin-crust pizza is located in the same building as The Boxcar, which just announced its impending closure earlier this week.

Farina confirms that “the rumours are true” and the building it operates in has indeed been sold, meaning the pizza spot and popular watering hole both need to be out by April 30.

The brand shared more details about where it’s at in a caption on Instagram.

“We remain optimistic that we will find a solution and Farina will live on. We wanted to take this time to thank you for your support over the last 11 years. We never dreamed our little shop would have become what it is today!”

We’ll keep you posted as more info is released. In the meantime, be sure to pop by when you can.

 

