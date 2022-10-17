Do you need a weekend to yourself? You can escape the city and pretend you’re a forest dweller instead by staying at this fun treehouse near Vancouver.

Big enough for just two guests with one bed and one bathroom, this tiny Swedish treehouse is available to book this fall for mini getaways.

The best part is that you don’t have to drive for hours to get here because it’s just in Langley. Plus, you can trade your current neighbours for squirrels and birds.

The angular, black treehouse is perched along a trail, according to the listing. Inside, you have a TV, shower, mini fridge, and induction cooktop.

Inside the cozy space, you have all the kitchen basics you could need, a little dining area, and a queen bed. But you’ll likely want to spend time outdoors while you’re here, either on your patio overlooking the woods or at the campfire pit with a scenic valley view.

Nearby, you can explore Fort Langley by day and relax in nature by night, cozied up in your little treehouse.

Would you love to stay here? You can view the full listing on Airbnb.