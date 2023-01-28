You can earn about $20K in 3.5 months from tree planting jobs in BC

Looking for a challenging but rewarding gig this year? You could work as a tree planter in BC and make really good money – just be prepared for a big adventure.

Jonathan “Scooter” Clark, an industry professional who oversees Replant.ca, told Daily Hive that while earnings vary widely, most first-year tree planters can gross between $16,000 and $24,000 for the full three-and-a-half month tree planting season.

“Tree planting is extremely challenging work — not just physically, but also mentally,” Clark said. “Planters have to deal with mud, rocks, steep ground, insects, and we work in all types of weather except snow and lightning.

“There is quite a learning curve for first-time planters. The compensation is piece-rate, so individual planters really need to push themselves in order to maximize their earnings. But at the end of the season, planters usually feel extremely proud of how much they were able to push themselves, and what they accomplished.”

When you’re a tree planter, you live in a remote camp with the whole crew, sleeping overnight together and eating meals together. There’s also a daily “camp cost” that you’ll pay. Costs can vary depending on the company you work for, but it’s usually around $25 a day.

Getting one of these gigs isn’t as simple as applying with your LinkedIn resume, though.

Clark’s educational site Replant.ca has a ton of information on the profession and how to get started. A+G Reforestation also has a great informational page for first-timers.

There are many companies hiring tree planters now for the upcoming season, will you be one of them?