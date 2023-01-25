Fraser Health is hiring hundreds of roles and you get four weeks vacation to start

The province’s largest health authority is looking to hire, and they’re one of the top employers in BC, so this could be your chance to jump-start your career and find a fulfilling job.

Fraser Health is looking to hire across many departments to add to their teams and provide healthcare to nearly two million people in 20 different communities from Burnaby to the Fraser Canyon.

Right now, they’re looking for more than just healthcare workers. They want to add to the following departments:

Administrative and Clerical

Human Resources, including benefits, talent acquisition, payroll

Finance and Accounting

Information Technology

Legal and Risk Management

Communications and Public Relations

Food Services, Laundry and Housekeeping

Trades and Maintenance

Interested in a career in health care but don’t know where to start? In that case, the Health Career Access Program (HCAP) “provides a path for applicants with no health care experience to get hired and receive paid employer-sponsored training as part of their employment,” according to Fraser Health.

Benefits of working at Fraser Health include four weeks of vacation to start plus a “competitive compensation and benefit package, including comprehensive health benefits coverage.”

Finally, if you need any more convincing to dust off your resume, Fraser Health says that 95% of its new employees recommend it to their friends as an exceptional place to work.

You can check out Fraser Health’s careers page to learn more about applying and to check out the open roles.