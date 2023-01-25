22 Metro Vancouver employers named among Canada's best by Forbes

Forbes recently announced Canada’s best employers, and 22 businesses with headquarters in Metro Vancouver made the list.

The ranking was based on a survey of over 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions that employed at least 500 individuals.

These employees were asked how likely they were to recommend their current employer but could also recommend employers other than their own.

In total, a list of 300 employers was compiled, with 22 based in Metro Vancouver and two on Vancouver Island.

Richmond cracked the list at #3 with the Keg Steakhouse & Bar, which employs 10,400 people.

Lululemon Athletica, which employs 29,000 people, was the next highest-ranked Metro Vancouver business at #14.

BC Hydro was the next Vancouver business to crack the list at #20. BC Hydro employs around 5,900 people.

It’s not a Metro Vancouver business, but the University of Victoria made the list at #25, with approximately 7,200 employees.

BCIT in Burnaby was #37 with around 2,500 employees, while another higher learning institution, UBC, cracked the list at #40 with 18,953 employees. Educational institution New West’s Douglas College came in at #73. Douglas employs around 960 people.

Secuirguard Services, based in Surrey, is ranked #100 and employs roughly 3,000 people.

While TELUS employs people across the country, its headquarters are in Vancouver, and TELUS ranked #109 on Forbes’ best employers in Canada. Telus employs 90,800 people.

Coquitlam also cracked the list at #114 with School District 43, which employs 4,000.

The City of Vancouver got national recognition as the 160th best employer in Canada, with approximately 7,648 employees.

Aritizia ranked #180, with around 7,000 employees.

According to Forbes, Richmond-based Boston Pizza is the 181st best employer in Canada, with a sizeable workforce of 16,000 employees.

Other Metro Vancouver and BC employers named among the best in Canada

#206 Vancouver Coastal Health – 27,000 employees

#207 Pharmasave in Langley – NA

#212 Fraser Health in Surrey – 43,000 employees

#231 Quality Foods in Qualicum Beach – NA

#232 Aecon Group in Vancouver – 10,600 employees

#238 Provincial Health Services Authority in Vancouver – 23,000 employees

#247 Cactus Club in Vancouver – 1,252 employees

#253 A&W Food Services in North Van – 20,000 employees

#275 Earls Restaurants in Vancouver – 7,000 employees

#289 BCAA in Burnaby – NA

#296 JOEY Restaurant Group in Vancouver – 3,638 employees

Ontario leads Canada

Except for the third place Richmond-based Keg, Ontario businesses made up five of the top 10 spots for best employers in Canada, according to Forbes.

The top employer was Sheridan College, which employs 3,380 people, while the Canadian Mental Health Association in Toronto ranked second, with 5,000 employees.

Notable Metro Vancouver organizations that didn’t make Forbes’ list but are considered BC’s top employers include TransLink, ICBC, VPD and Best Buy.