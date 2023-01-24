Now hiring: TransLink needs more than 500 bus drivers this year

It takes a lot of folks to keep Metro Vancouver moving. According to TransLink, they need to hire more than 500 drivers this year. Could you be one of them?

TransLink told Daily Hive that Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) is “always looking to hire new bus operators.”

“In terms of this year, the hiring target for Conventional Transit Operators is 445, and Community Shuttle is 160.”

To qualify, you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident and speak English. You must also pass a medical exam, be available to work different types of shifts, and pass reference checks for attendance and punctuality. Plus, you should be a good driver with a Class 5 BC driver’s license.

Here’s what you get as a bus driver for CMBC.

Conventional Transit Operators

Ready to drive the big bus? Once you’re hired, you start off at $25.70 per hour. Here’s the full salary breakdown:

Benefits of the job:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits, optional family and domestic partner coverage

Paid vacation

Pension plan

Transit pass for you and up to two eligible family members

Membership in Unifor Local 111

Paid training

Community Shuttle Operators

Prefer more flexibility? You can drive the community shuttle to get your foot in the door! Here is the payment structure:

And for benefits, you get:

Flexible scheduling

Transit pass for you and up to two eligible family members (some restrictions apply)

Paid training

Membership in Unifor Local 111

When you start as a casual worker, you are paid 14% above your hourly rate instead of getting benefits. Then, if you choose to move to part-time regular or full-time regular work, you will get benefits like Conventional drivers.

TransLink was named one of BC’s top employers this year and was applauded for how it helped staff maintain social connections during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also offers training and ongoing development for employees, regardless of the stage of employment they’re in.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.