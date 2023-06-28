NewsCuratedCelebrities

Travis Barker ran Vancouver's seawall as prep for Blink 182's show

Jun 28 2023, 12:01 am
© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK | Travis Barker/Instagram

Blink 182 is in town for their concert and Travis Barker is prepping by running the seawall Tuesday. 

The drummer for the rock band shared a screenshot of his three-mile run which started near Vinson Creek and ended near Avison Way and Stanley Park Drive.

He completed the run in a pretty impressive 25 minutes. 

Travis Barker Seawall run

Screengrab from Travis Barker’s Instagram on Tuesday.

Barker has also been sharing small snapshots of his visit while in the city including the stunning indoor pool at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

Blink 182 Vancouver concernt

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker

Travis Barker/Instagram

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge, the guitarist and vocalist of the band, is also taking into the gorgeous sunny day. 

He shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Out squatching in Vancouver,” adding he is leaving a guitar pick he’s used in a show “as tribute.”

Tom DeLonge Blink 182 Vancouver

Tom DeLonge posted a message ahead of the concert on social media. tomdelonge/Instagram

Lastly, Mark Hoppus is having a blast in the city, visiting some sweet local pups at the Endless Pawsabilities nonprofit. 

YVR Blink 182 Bass guitarist

Mark Hoppus/Instagram

Blink-182’s reunion tour is playing tonight and the Vancouver show’s lineup includes the Turnstile and Destroy Boys musical acts.

They will be performing at Rogers Arena. 

