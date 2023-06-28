Travis Barker ran Vancouver's seawall as prep for Blink 182's show

Blink 182 is in town for their concert and Travis Barker is prepping by running the seawall Tuesday.

The drummer for the rock band shared a screenshot of his three-mile run which started near Vinson Creek and ended near Avison Way and Stanley Park Drive.

He completed the run in a pretty impressive 25 minutes.

Barker has also been sharing small snapshots of his visit while in the city including the stunning indoor pool at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge, the guitarist and vocalist of the band, is also taking into the gorgeous sunny day.

He shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Out squatching in Vancouver,” adding he is leaving a guitar pick he’s used in a show “as tribute.”

Lastly, Mark Hoppus is having a blast in the city, visiting some sweet local pups at the Endless Pawsabilities nonprofit.

Blink-182’s reunion tour is playing tonight and the Vancouver show’s lineup includes the Turnstile and Destroy Boys musical acts.

They will be performing at Rogers Arena.