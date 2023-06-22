Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Good news, Blink-182 fans, if you were hoping for tickets to the Vancouver show, new seats are available, and they start as low as $50, which includes all the crappy fees and taxes.

Tickets for Blink-182’s reunion tour have been in high demand, and the availability of these new tickets should delight fans.

However, a catch is involved with the June 27 show.

If you head to the Ticketmaster website and search for the Vancouver show dates, you’ll find “limited view” tickets that are “beside stage.”

Some seats are also “behind stage,” which probably means you’ll have an even more limited view of what’s happening. If you’re okay with or even prefer looking at the back of Tom DeLonge’s head, this is a steal of a deal.

Thankfully, alcohol is permitted in these seats.

The Vancouver show comes just weeks after the 24th anniversary of the hit album Enema of the State, which went platinum shortly after its release in 1999.

Alongside Blink-182, the Vancouver show’s lineup includes the Turnstile and Destroy Boys musical acts.

We went through the process of trying to snag some of the tickets, and for two, you’re looking at just over $100, which doesn’t seem too bad for this highly coveted show.