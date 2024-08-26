CuratedTravel

Two BC cities top picks for Canadian travellers this fall

Victoria and Vancouver are consistently ranked among the top cities in Canada, thanks to their stunning beauty throughout the year. But there’s something particularly magical about these cities in the fall.

According to Expedia, Victoria and Vancouver are top of mind for many travellers this season.

Expedia recently released its fall travel outlook, revealing the most searched destinations for domestic lodging. Unsurprisingly, Vancouver and Victoria are top of mind for travellers looking at beautiful British Columbia. But there’s also a ton of amazing locations across Canada on there.

Here’s the full top 10 list for domestic travel:

  1. Toronto
  2. Vancouver
  3. Montreal
  4. Niagara Falls
  5. Quebec City
  6. Banff
  7. Calgary
  8. Canmore
  9. Victoria
  10. Ottawa

For international travel, the most searched fall destinations include Las Vegas, Tokyo, New York, Rome, and Paris for this fall.

One thing that Expedia noted was that the Thursday and Friday following Labor Day (Monday, September 2) are the busiest travel days of the fall season. Many people are either returning from an extended holiday weekend or taking advantage of shoulder season deals before the holiday rush kicks in.

