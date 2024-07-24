Canadians will soon have access to free WiFi on WestJet flights

You’ll soon be able to game online or Netflix and chill (without having to download your fave shows) on WestJet flights.

On Wednesday, the carrier announced a partnership with Telus that will bring fast and free internet on flights.

The inflight WiFi will be delivered by Starlink, the world’s largest satellite constellation that provides internet access around the world.

Connectivity is in the air! We’re happy to unveil the first step in our multi-year partnership with @TELUS to bring WestJet Rewards members a best-in-class travel experience, launching with free high-speed inflight Wi-Fi delivered by @Starlink . ✈🛜https://t.co/XiDGJqH73S — WestJet (@WestJet) July 24, 2024

However, there’s a bit of a catch to be able to access this free WiFi onboard.

“Through our strategic partnership with Telus, we are setting a new standard in the Canadian airline industry by offering Starlink’s revolutionary inflight connectivity, and thanks to Telus, we are able to bring this inflight experience to WestJet Rewards guests for free,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.

As the airline executive stated, this sky-high perk will be free of charge to WestJet Rewards members.

If you want in on this perk, you can become a rewards member by creating an account here. Thankfully, it’s also free to join.

The carrier says it will begin offering free Wi-Fi in December 2024. Installation will be completed on WestJet’s modern narrowbody fleet by the end of 2025, and all wide-body aircraft will be upgraded by the end of 2026.

Starlink was selected as WestJet’s new inflight technology partner for its ability to deliver enough bandwidth and lowest latency internet for every guest onboard to live-stream videos or online games directly from their devices as if they were at home, according to the airline.

“With more than 1,000 aircraft committed to Starlink worldwide, high-speed, low-latency internet is the future of aviation connectivity, and we’re excited to work with WestJet to bring Starlink technology to their guests in the coming months,” said Jason Fritch, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales.