Bigg's killer whale sightings surge in Salish Sea this year

This year has been remarkable for orca sightings in the Salish Sea.

According to recent data from the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) and the Orca Behavior Institute (OBI), there’s been an unprecedented rise in sightings of Bigg’s killer whales, also known as orcas.

The streak started in spring and has continued for five consecutive months. Bigg’s killer whales have been spotted in the Salish Sea every day since March 12.

This marks a significant uptick in local orca activity, as noted by Monika Wieland Shields, director of OBI, a research group that tracks whale reports across Washington and BC.

“It’s quite the streak,” added Erin Gless, executive director of PWWA. “Knock on wood, but the season has been very good for viewing killer whales so far.”

July was particularly good, with a staggering 214 unique sightings of Bigg’s killer whales — an impressive 70% increase compared to the 124 sightings recorded last July.

According to the PWWA media release, the abundance of prey, like seals and sea lions, has led to steady population growth. This year, 14 calves were added to the population, which now stands at around 380.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria BC (@victoria_city_canada)

Meanwhile, humpback whales, frequent visitors to the Salish Sea, are being spotted daily as they feed before winter migration. In contrast, the PWWA says the number of endangered Southern resident killer whales is fewer than 75.

Have you seen any whales this summer?