Modes of transportation slowly improve in Metro Vancouver amid storm

Even with icy conditions in Metro Vancouver this Saturday, getting around is becoming easier than Friday.

Yesterday locals faced several challenges when attempting to travel in the region due to heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and heavy rain on snow or ice.

A major disruption for drivers was the closure of Port Mann Bridge and Alex Fraser Bridge because of winter conditions. This announcement came down around 10:25 am Friday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure explained that the Alex Fraser Bridge was closed because freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on the bridge cables.

As of 6:25 am Saturday, the ministry announced on Twitter that the Alex Fraser Bridge has fully reopened in both directions.

However, slushy, slippery conditions and delays because of congestion is expected.

The Port Mann Bridge remains closed early Saturday morning.

“The estimated time of reopening is approximately between 11 AM and 1 PM,” the ministry said in a tweet through the Drive BC account.

⚠️ UPDATE #BCHwy1 #PortMannBridge remains closed. The estimated time of reopening is approximately between 11 AM and 1 PM. ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/6oJJ55RiLW — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2022

Drivers are urged to be careful on the roads. Since the ice and snow have melted there will be slippery surfaces in the region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

ECCC added localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” a statement on the site reads.

‼️REMINDER‼️

Expect extreme water pooling due to heavy rainfall, melting snow, and ice-clogged drains. Travelers are advised to reduce speed and use caution. Check @DriveBC for updated road conditions & road closures.#SunshineCoast #NorthShore #MetroVancouver #FraserValley pic.twitter.com/YetHrtqqJh — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) December 24, 2022

TransLink

Yesterday the weather also caused significant disruptions to TransLink users.

TransLink said it had to suspend service on the Expo Line “due to inclement weather.” The Canada Line and Millennium Line were also experiencing delays in both directions.

The Expo Line was down for a few hours, but TransLink tweeted that service resumed around 8:45 pm Friday.

However, TransLink added, “To make SkyTrain service more efficient during inclement weather, the Expo Line is temporarily terminating at Lougheed Station.”

“Customers looking to get to or from Production Way-University Station should use the Millennium Line.”

Saturday morning, service between Brighouse Station and Bridgeport Station also resumed.

As of 10:45 am, there are over 150 alerts for buses, so if you are using the bus to get around this weekend, check TransLink’s alerts before heading out.

YVR

On Friday, the Vancouver International Airport said it operated with nearly 50% of the scheduled flights since Air Canada and WestJet preemptively cancelled their flights.

As of 5:30 am Saturday, YVR expects 93% of originally scheduled flights to take off.

Over 65,000 passengers are expected to be travelling through the airport.

“We are expecting 246 departures and 238 arrivals for a total of 484 planned flights,” YVR said in a tweet.

YVR is seeing heavy rain this morning with more in the forecast. Our crews continue to keep the airfield safe and free of any congestion. The terminal is busy but staff are on hand to assist passengers with whatever they need. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 24, 2022

There are 36 flight cancellations today.

“YVR is providing care and comfort for people who are facing delays. This includes providing access to over 400 rooms at local hotels, and restaurant gift cards. Passengers will be able to stay free-of-charge for up to four nights as they wait for their next flight,” YVR added.

The airport is warning passengers of some lineups expected throughout the day.

“Please have patience with airport employees and your fellow travellers.”