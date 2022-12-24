Metro Vancouver under rainfall warning this Christmas Eve

Metro Vancouver has surely not been spared this week as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues another weather alert for the region.

A rainfall warning is in effect for Vancouver Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Delta, Richmond and the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Rain is in the forecast throughout the day, but for parts of the day, expect heavier periods of showers, ECCC said.

“A moist Pacific system will bring heavy rain and a warmer airmass to the B.C. south coast today,” the ECCC website reads. “Heavy rain is forecast to taper to a few showers by late this afternoon or early evening as the system moves out of the region.”

Weather Alerts (pulled 8:30am from @environmentca): Vancouver Island & Metro Van: Heavy (liquid) rainfall leading to localized flooding in low-lying areas. Fraser Valley: Freezing rain continues. Get up-to-date info on 🌧️❄️ Weather Alerts: https://t.co/LEZqvJqSX3 https://t.co/o4bjsPrpCR pic.twitter.com/i6j43n36yo — Bowinn Ma (@BowinnMa) December 24, 2022

About 25 to 50 mm of rain is expected to accumulate but near the North Shore Mountains may face about 60 to 90 mm.

Since the ground is frozen, it has a reduced ability for the rain to be absorbed.

ECCC said Metro Vancouver is facing threats of localized flooding caused by water pooling and ice-clogged drainage.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” a statement on the site reads.

It's Adopt a Drain Day in #vancouver. That rain and melting snow needs to go somewhere.

It's oddly satisfying work clearing drains – reminds me of digging water trenches on the beach. Just make sure you wear your rain boots or Vessi's. https://t.co/pZnCvpa0Gq pic.twitter.com/TRrl4NIFVs — Christopher Porter 🇺🇦 (@cdnveggie) December 24, 2022

It adds since the ice and snow have melted, there will be slippery surfaces in the region as well.

Ice falling from infrastructures and trees may lead to a rise in injuries and damages.