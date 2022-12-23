TransLink suspends Expo Line service, Canada and Millennium lines see delays

The weather in the Lower Mainland is causing major disruptions to TransLink today.

On Friday afternoon, TransLink announced it had to suspend service on the Expo Line “due to inclement weather.”

“A Bus Bridge is in effect between Columbia/King George & Joyce/Metrotown to assist customers,” an alert on the TransLink website reads.

The Canada Line and Millennium Line are also experiencing delays in both directions.

There are significant weather-related impacts to transit service, system-wide. Please be patient with your fellow commuters and with transit staff. Everyone is working hard in difficult conditions to get you where you need to go. Follow @TransLink for service updates. pic.twitter.com/6s66y1GiCs — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) December 23, 2022

On the Millennium Line, there is no service between Lougheed and Burquitlam stations.

Meanwhile, there are no trains running from Bridgeport to Brighouse or YVR to Templeton on the Canada Line.

“Due to stalled trains in Richmond area. Trains will only run from Waterfront to Templeton Stn,” a tweet reads.

Earlier in the day, TransLink did warn passengers that they should prepare for longer wait times and reduced service amid the arctic outflow persisting throughout Metro Vancouver.

“Unnecessary travel should be avoided,” TransLink insisted.

As of 2:30 pm, there are over 145 alerts for buses.