Winter conditions cause Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges to close

DriveBC has announced that the Port Mann Bridge and Alex Fraser Bridge are closed because of Friday’s winter conditions.

The news shared on Twitter around 10:25 am quickly prompted many social media users to criticize the move.

One person commented on a DriveBC post, “What a disaster.”

Why not close every bridge in town. What a disaster — Steve J (@SteveJohnnnsson) December 23, 2022

Another added, “Feels like they gave up pretty quickly.”

Feels like they gave up pretty quickly 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Diana (@Dianas_twitting) December 23, 2022

However, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure added the Alex Fraser Bridge had the close because of the risk of ice falling from cables onto vehicles.

“Freezing rain has caused ice to accumulate on the bridge cables. To ensure public safety, the bridge has been closed to traffic until conditions improve with warming weather,” a statement reads.

The ministry suggests drivers use detour routes.

There is no timeline known for when the bridges will reopen.

Today, a winter storm warning for Metro Vancouver stated that “travel conditions will be challenging due to heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and heavy rain on snow or ice, with most of the south coast being impacted.”

The time frame of the storm is from Friday into Christmas Eve on Saturday, with threats including heavy snow followed by freezing rain, heavy rain, and localized strong winds resulting in wind chill values down to -15°C this morning.

The province and Emergency and Climate Change Canada have urged people to stay off the roads.

The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming warned Thursday that they may “close highways as necessary with short notice” during the significant coming weather event.”

“If you don’t have to travel, please don’t for the next couple of days,” said Fleming.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit DriveBC.ca.

With files from Laine Mitchell and Sarah Anderson