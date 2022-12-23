Transportation across BC's South Coast sees mass delays amid winter storm

British Columbians have really proven how resilient they are as Mother Nature throws another weather event their way causing many forms of transportation to stall.

For those locals trying to get from one end of the South Coast to the other, travel has not been easy on Friday.

TransLink warned passengers of longer wait times and reduced service.

@TransLink bus stuck NB on Lonsdale north of 1st St.

Crews currently rescuing it pic.twitter.com/s6VS6k424J — Liz Chase (@lizchase82) December 23, 2022

It also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“With a winter storm warning in effect, customers are being asked to avoid travelling if possible. For those who have to travel, customers should expect delays and build in extra travel time,” reads the TransLink website.

“TransLink’s snow plan for severe weather is active. Extra staff have been working overnight and will work throughout the day today to keep transit moving for customers as best as we’re able.”

#RiderAlert With the arctic outflow persisting throughout Metro Vancouver, customers should prepare for longer wait times and reduced service on SkyTrain today. Unnecessary travel should be avoided. ^dd — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 23, 2022

As of 9:30 am, there are over 120 alerts for buses and five for SkyTrain.

Meanwhile, a number of BC Ferries sailings have been cancelled.

BC Ferries says many sailings were cancelled on its site due to poor visibility caused by the fog.

“Will depart when safe,” it adds.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory ⚠️@EnvironmentCa has issued an arctic outflow warning. Extreme weather may impact service starting tonight through Dec 24. Heavy snow, freezing rain, strong winds & arctic temps are expected. #BCFerries Travel Advisory: https://t.co/f50kH1Rko6 (1/4) 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/a6ilqKdCIO — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) December 22, 2022

#ServiceNotice #GabriolaIsland #NanaimoHarbour

Below #IslandGwawis sailing has been cancelled today, December 23, 2022, due to weather that impacted road and terminal conditions: 9:20 am ex. #DescansoBay Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled. ^sn — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) December 23, 2022

Yesterday, the winter storm prompted the province to warn drivers against travelling over the next few days.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said they may “close highways as necessary with short notice” during the impending weather event.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning alert for the Fraser Valley, impacting Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

About 15 cm of snow is expected in this area, and the weather conditions will make it challenging to travel through Friday and Saturday, ECCC said.

“Heavy snowfall today, followed by freezing rain later on Saturday. Slippery surfaces due to ice build-up,” ECCC added.

Meanwhile, in the Whistler area and on the Sea to Sky highway, precipitation will persist as snow and become very heavy on Saturday.

Drivers are being warned that they should be prepared for significant travel delays on Saturday during the day as well as at night.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Richmond, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Abbotsford and the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, are all under these alerts.

For the Metro Vancouver area, “another frontal system will bring heavy rain to most regions on Saturday. Localized flooding due to snow-blocked drains and melting snow is likely,” ECCC said.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

A total of 15 to 25 cm and ice accretion of 15 to 25 mm are expected in the Fraser Valley.

Saturday will see heavy rain following the freezing rain. Amounts up to 50 mm are possible.

“Rain falling on snow and frozen ground will likely cause localized flooding,” ECCC added.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”