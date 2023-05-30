“What’s the T?”

That’s the name of TransLink’s brand-new, first-ever official podcast, providing avid public transit riders and the general public with explainers on all things public transit and transportation in Metro Vancouver.

Its host is TransLink spokesperson Jawn Jang, who is a former Vancouver radio host with 980 CKNW, Rogers Sportsnet, The Peak, and JR Country.

“I’m so excited to share the amazing stories that we have at TransLink, stories that you help us write every single day. So, I promise you three things that we’ll do with this podcast: answer, explore, and discuss,” said Jang, who joined the public transit authority in late 2022 after a decade on radio.

“We’ll answer the questions you have about the work that we do. We’ll explore the many different projects designed to improve your way of life, and we’ll discuss the why and how any of this matters to you.”

Steve Vanagas, the vice president of communications for TransLink, adds that the podcast is a new way for the public transit authority to reach its customers and talk about what it takes to operate one of Canada’s largest transit systems.

The podcast has already released its first three episodes — each about 20 minutes long — covering topics such as why SkyTrain doesn’t run 24 hours, what’s it like operating a bus, and courtesy and etiquette onboard public transit.

This is in addition to TransLink’s The Buzzer, which began over a century ago in print form — originally as an informative publication distributed on the region’s long-discontinued streetcar system. In more recent decades, it has expanded online to The Buzzer Blog.

“What’s the T?” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, and RadioPublic.