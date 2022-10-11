Heartfelt tribute at TransLink stop where bus driver died in an accident (PHOTOS)

If you look up at the sign for bus stop No. 50036 in Gastown, you’ll see a heart sign perched at the top of the sign pole.

It is certainly not a standard design feature for TransLink’s bus stops, but its uniqueness provides deep meaning to what it represents.

Eagle-eyed Redditors spotted the sign over the long weekend, and it is turning heads. In an email to Daily Hive Urbanized today, TransLink states the heart sign was permanently installed there by TransLink subsidiary Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) to honour the memory of bus driver Charanjit Parhar.

The number on the sign, 59132, was his seniority number.

Parhar died in a tragic accident in September 2021, after being pinned between two buses at the location. He was dealing with a mechanical issue on his bus and was pinned between the two vehicles. He later died in hospital.

The bus stop serves the eastbound direction of West Cordova Street, located on the south sidewalk between Homer and Cambie streets.

Parhar was a highly experienced member of CMBC, having been a bus driver for 20 years.

Days after his death, TransLink had a systemwide moment of silence to honour him, with all buses, trains, and ferries stopped, flags lowered to half-mast, and black ribbons tied on buses.