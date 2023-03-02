A Vancouver local sent Daily Hive some puzzling photos of a SeaBus seemingly stranded in the middle of the water.

The good news is that whatever was going on was just a drill, even though the scene looked like something serious was happening. There is no bad news.

In a statement from TransLink, a spokesperson told Daily Hive that the operation was an annual security drill.

The Daily Hive reader who submitted the photos said there was a helicopter hovering around, a bunch of boats, and that “they haven’t moved for half an hour.”

“This is a dry run for the annual security drill, as per Transport Canada’s regulatory compliance, that will be conducted on Thursday, March 9,” the TransLink spokesperson said.

The yearly training exercise ensures that SeaBus staff are trained to keep customers safe who use the vessel to travel to and from North Vancouver.

According to the spokesperson, no one is onboard the SeaBus vessel while the drill is conducted.

Today’s dry run started at 10 am and is expected to continue until around 1:30 pm.

“The RCMP’s Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team is also involved.”

If you see weird things involving the SeaBus next week on March 9, rest assured, it’s likely just a drill.