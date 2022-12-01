"The right decision": TransLink is dropping its vaccination policy for staff

TransLink is suspending its vaccination policy for current staff and new hires.

In a statement to Daily Hive, TransLink says that the move aligns with federal and provincial restrictions easing.

“We believe suspending our policy at this time is the right decision.”

TransLink initially introduced its vaccination policy back in October of 2021, when it required 8,300 staff to be fully vaccinated by the end of November that year.

“We will continue to closely monitor the guidance of the provincial health office as well as the impacts of COVID-19 with regular, ongoing reviews of policies and practices that are in place. If a need arises to reinstate a policy, we’ll explore that,” said a TransLink spokesperson.

Another BC transportation agency, BC Ferries, dropped its vaccination policy earlier this year. BC Ferries was having significant issues with staffing, including 150 unvaccinated employees being unable to work due to its vaccination policy.

BC Ferries’ decision followed a Government of Canada decision to suspend the vaccination policy for federal public servants.

TransLink is currently hiring for a slew of jobs across different departments.

The Metro Vancouver transit company is recovering after a wild snowy night in the region that brought traffic to a standstill.