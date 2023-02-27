SNC-Lavalin is hiring Canada Line attendants and it pays really, really well

Heads up: if you’re looking for work and are a public transit fan, SNC-Lavalin is currently hiring for several gigs, including Canada Line station attendants.

SNC-Lavalin built the Canada Line and has a 35-year contract with TransLink to operate it, so the hiring is through SNC-Lavalin, not TransLink.

While the job posting doesn’t disclose an official salary figure, estimates from GlassDoor peg the amount in the range of nearly $80,000 per year — up to $94,000 per year — which puts it close to the hourly amount SkyTrain attendants are paid.

The right person for the job will provide a “high level of customer service” to Canada Line passengers, including ensuring the public’s safety and troubleshooting and mitigating faults on trains.

Canada Line station attendants must always be “highly visible and approachable” to passengers.

Requirements for the job include a high school diploma, five years of customer service experience, a valid BC class 5 driver’s licence and strong interpersonal skills.

Applicants must be able to work seven days a week, including weekends and holidays, “on a 24 hour shift basis.”

SNC-Lavalin also requires station attendants to obtain First Aid Level 1. The job post also states that the applicant must be comfortable working underground for an entire shift.

SNC-Lavalin is also hiring a communications controller responsible for relaying information to passengers from the control room. The position is considered “safety critical,” and fitness for duty is required.

The communications controller also has access to the central emergency stop buttons when a trespasser enters the guideway. This is the kind of position where Uncle Ben tells you, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

For a complete list of jobs available, click here.