Miniature madness: Massive lineups at Waterfront Station for TransLink mini-train (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Dec 14 2022, 6:14 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Waterfront Station was a mess as massive lineups formed for the TransLink mini-train.

TransLink dropped the announcement about the miniature trains yesterday, and clearly, people got the message.

Metro Vancouverites seem excited to get their hands on the new Compass Mini-Train that can be used to tap in and out when travelling on transit, just like a typical Compass Card.

Besides the key chain looking adorable, it also lights up when tapped.

Similar to the ultra-popular Compass Card Wristband and Compass Mini, the mini-train drew out large crowds of transit riders looking to purchase the product at the TransLink Customer Service Centre inside Waterfront Station.

The lineups extended well past Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar’s main entrance.

translink lineups mini-train

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

The central portion of Waterfront Station was crammed with people in line.

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

translink lineups

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Thankfully, for TransLink customer service agents, things seemed calm when people finally got to their final destination.

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Some social media users shared photos of the lineup and their new pass.

If we had to guess, patrons would’ve likely had to wait upwards of a half hour from the back of the line, which, at 9:45 am, included about 300 to 350 people.

In the past, when TransLink dropped new merchandise, transit users created massive lines, which resulted in an hour-long wait for some.

TransLink said it would only have 3,000 blue adult and 2,000 orange concession Compass Mini-Trains for its initial sale.

A maximum of four passes can be sold to one person for a $6 refundable deposit.

