Waterfront Station was a mess as massive lineups formed for the TransLink mini-train.

TransLink dropped the announcement about the miniature trains yesterday, and clearly, people got the message.

Metro Vancouverites seem excited to get their hands on the new Compass Mini-Train that can be used to tap in and out when travelling on transit, just like a typical Compass Card.

Besides the key chain looking adorable, it also lights up when tapped.

Similar to the ultra-popular Compass Card Wristband and Compass Mini, the mini-train drew out large crowds of transit riders looking to purchase the product at the TransLink Customer Service Centre inside Waterfront Station.

The lineups extended well past Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar’s main entrance.

The central portion of Waterfront Station was crammed with people in line.

Thankfully, for TransLink customer service agents, things seemed calm when people finally got to their final destination.

Some social media users shared photos of the lineup and their new pass.

Long lines to get the new @TransLink Bus Compass Card. It’s exciting to see that Transit stuff is hip. Can’t wait to get mine. #transitgeek pic.twitter.com/2BH6gz90xv — Greg Moore (@GregMooredotca) December 14, 2022

If we had to guess, patrons would’ve likely had to wait upwards of a half hour from the back of the line, which, at 9:45 am, included about 300 to 350 people.

In the past, when TransLink dropped new merchandise, transit users created massive lines, which resulted in an hour-long wait for some.

TransLink said it would only have 3,000 blue adult and 2,000 orange concession Compass Mini-Trains for its initial sale.

A maximum of four passes can be sold to one person for a $6 refundable deposit.