TransLink is hiring for lots of well-paying jobs in Metro Vancouver

When it comes to public transit in Metro Vancouver, TransLink is the main game in town. Right now it is hiring for tons of jobs, some that are quite lucrative.

Hundreds of positions are open on TransLink’s career page, and there are also positions being offered by the Coast Mountain Bus Company, the BCRTC, West Coast Express, and Transit Police.

Some of these positions pay upwards of $100,000 per year.

On the TransLink side of things, there are positions open for nearly any field of work you can imagine.

Whether you’re a people person or your expertise lies in computing and IT, there are positions for almost every background. Salaries for most openings are around $70,000 per year and over, with most being full-time gigs. Additionally, many of the positions are offering salaries of $90,000 and over.

TransLink was named one of BC’s top employers this year. One of the reasons it was selected includes the fact that the company helped facilitate social connections among staff during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. TransLink also offers training and ongoing development for employees, regardless of the stage of employment they’re in.

TransLink also offers new mothers maternity leave top-up payments.

Transit operators

If you’re looking to be a transit operator with TransLink in Metro Vancouver, there are a ton of jobs available.

Conventional transit operators have a starting pay of $25.70 per hour for training. In the first eight months, operators are paid $27.53. During the second eight months, operators are paid $29.37. In the next eight months, operators are paid $33.04. After that operators are paid $36.71.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision benefits. Employees also get paid vacation, a pension plan, a transit pass for the employee and two family members, membership in Unifor Local 111, and paid training.

If you’re interested in becoming a transit bus operator, you can apply here.