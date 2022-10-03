TransLink is having a SkyTrain hiring fair this month

Looking for your next career move? TransLink is set to add a ton of skilled tradespersons to its company to help keep Metro Vancouver’s rapid transit network moving.

According to TransLink, they’re looking to add people in maintenance, guideway, scheduler, and engineering roles, plus technician, mechanic, and electrician roles. These departments are mostly responsible for keeping SkyTrain assets maintained, safe, and in good operational standing.

At the end of October, they will have a hiring fair to meet with qualified candidates and it’s a great chance to learn more about career opportunities at TransLink.

Here are some of the roles they’re looking to fill:

Most roles require a Class 5 BC driver’s licence plus a few years of experience in their fields, although post-secondary technical training and trade experience are considered assets.

You can also check out TransLink’s careers page for more opportunities. To attend the hiring fair, you must first apply. Then, recruitment specialists will reach out with an invitation to join the open house.

Open House Hiring Event

Where: SkyTrain Operations and Maintenance Centre – 6800 14th Avenue, Burnaby

When: October 29, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm