"Bruce there it is" chant makes return after second straight Canucks win

“Bruce there it is” is back.

The Vancouver Canucks are heating up, and so are their fans.

“Bruce there it is,” the iconic Canucks chant celebrating Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau, returned for the first time this season in the team’s 5-1 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

“It’s two games, but I mean, you can tell it was like the weight of the world was lifted off our shoulders, quite frankly, because every other third period has been like ‘uh oh, what’s going to happen that’s negative,'” Boudreau said.

“Once we got through the first three minutes, then it was like ‘okay let’s go’ and everybody just played. I thought it was really good. I think confidence is an amazing thing and when you don’t have it kills you and when you have it, it’s really good. It looks like we’re gaining a little bit right now.

“We’re not out of the woods. We’re 2-5, but we’re better than we were a week ago.”

'BRUCE THERE IT IS' chants at Rogers Arena! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/b7wWzi722S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2022

Things had been quiet with an 0-5-2 start for Vancouver — including an 0-2-0 run at home — seemingly calling into question the head coach’s future with the organization. Back-to-back wins, which have elevated the squad from the bottom of the Western Conference up into sixth in the Pacific Division, have hushed those somewhat.

The chant, however, is loud.

It originated after Boudreau was hired to replace Travis Green last December. He didn’t necessarily take to it immediately, saying, “I wish they’d stop singing that stupid song, though, in the stands” about a week into its tenure.

He’s likely changing his tune now.

“It’s been one weekend, and we’re not talking about Stanley Cup here, but we’re talking progress over previous weeks,” Boudreau said.