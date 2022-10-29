Rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver call for up to 100 mm of rain

This weekend is about to get wet and wild, and we’re not talking about our Halloween plans.

Environment Canada upgraded a special weather statement in the early morning of Saturday, October 29, for Metro Vancouver to an official rainfall warning.

Heavy rain is going to hit Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and the Fraser Valley late overnight Saturday and into Sunday night.

Between 50 and 70 mm of rain will fall in most regions, but near the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound, it’ll be more in the range of 80-to-100 mm.

There will also be strong south winds, 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h, near Boundary Bay.

According to Environment Canada, an atmospheric river is setting up over the BC South Coast this weekend, bringing periods of rain that will gradually intensify to heavy rain overnight and into Sunday. The rain will ease Sunday night as the system passes.

If you’re on the roads, take extra precautions because sudden, heavy downpours can cause flash flooding, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

You can sign up to get Environment Canada’s weather alerts directly to be aware of severe weather before it happens.

Stay safe and dry!