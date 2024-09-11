Traffic delays expected on the highway to Tofino until October

Drivers heading to and from Vancouver Island’s West Coast will need to brace for more traffic delays as essential repairs began on September 9 on a section of Highway 4 near Kennedy Hill before Port Alberni.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, single-lane alternating traffic is now in place, with traffic being monitored around the clock.

You can expect queues about two kilometres east of Kennedy Hill and delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions, with work scheduled to continue until late October.

The Ministry has attributed the need for repairs to damage caused by heavy rains this past winter.

The highway leading to the surfer’s paradise has always been prone to rockslides and delays. On top of that, the $54 million Kennedy Lake project says Highway 4 has been under construction for five years.

The repairs will involve excavating a 100-metre section of the highway, improving the road base, and laying new asphalt to prevent further erosion.

Drivers should plan for potential delays as work continues through October and should stay up to date on any road updates and changes to the construction schedule here.