People are sounding off against Evo drivers online after a photo was shared of one of the vehicles embedded in a flower bed in a Vancouver roundabout.

Renan Silva posted in the popular Facebook group Metro Vancouver Learns to Park and Drive with the caption, “Where did that roundabout come from?”

Silva said it happened in Kitsilano, where many streets are narrow and have roundabouts throughout to slow down traffic in the residential area. The photo shows the vehicle definitely didn’t go around but instead went straight through, up onto the cement curb, and into a sign.

The photo was shared at the end of August, and since then, it’s only gained steam as many have called out Evo drivers for anything and everything.

“If it’s not another idiot Tesla crashing, it’s an idiot in an EVO!” one person said.

“Evo cars doing Evo things 🤦🏻‍♂️” another joked about the BC car-sharing company’s users.

“Evo drivers are fkin reckless,” one person said.

Another echoed that concern, saying “Those Evo driver are the most dangerous.”

“Oh great, Vancouver has spent more money on an art piece 😔

It’s called Sunday driver on a Friday afternoon 🤣,” another person said.

“‘Evo’ written on the side of a car is just shorthand for “Sunday driver” in my experience,” they said.

That includes drivers allegedly not turning on their lights when driving at night.

“…anyone else notice that Evo drivers forget to turn on the headlights at night?” one person asked, and the response received dozens of comments, with many saying that the drivers apparently don’t know how.

“[They] have not driven a car in decades. They are relying in DRL’s without thinking of using headlights,” they said about the daytime running lights, which are typically on automatically without the user having to turn them on.

But another pointed out that the Toyota hybrids might have a different dashboard than the person is used to, therefore leading them to assume incorrectly that the lights are on.

“…the blue light just reminds them their lights are on, in the real world its the high beam indicator,” someone explained.

Others were a bit more blunt in their allegations.

“[Because] they’re not used to drive. Lots of evo drivers just got the DL and rarely drive, that’s why lots of them are completely lost when they get into the car,” another argued.

Some shared that they were sad that the damage was done to the flowers and plants inside the roundabout.

“And squished someone’s hard work with the garden 🙁” one expressed.

It doesn’t appear that the damage was extensive beyond the plants and the sign, and Silva was able to take a photo of two people outside the vehicle examining the damage following the crash, thankfully and most importantly, with the assumption that no one was injured.

But, the driver might not be walking away Scot-free.

Evo was started in Metro Vancouver by the BC Automobile Association (BCAA), and drivers are covered under ICBC insurance for collisions. However, if there’s a crash and damage, the deductible is expensive, with the company slapping motorists with a $1,000 fee. We reached out to Evo to share insight on this incident but did not hear back in time for publishing.

While we don’t know exactly what caused the vehicle to crash, we do know that the rules of roundabouts aren’t obvious to everyone.

The City of Vancouver’s website has an explainer outlining how to properly navigate a roundabout and how neighbourhoods can advocate for this traffic-calming measure, which can help reduce not only vehicle speeds but collisions at intersections.

An ICBC study found that many drivers didn’t feel confident in a traffic circle and that confidence lowered in multi-lane roundabouts compared to single-lane traffic circles.

However, while half of respondents admitted they didn’t feel great about the roundabout, only 15% admitted that they didn’t know how to use one at all, which angered many other drivers who felt that it was pretty simple stuff.

With files from Nikitha Martins