A wild police chase in Surrey sees a tractor flipped near busy highway

Video has surfaced of a tractor rolling onto its side after police attempted to stop the driver cruising along 176 Street over Highway 1 on Saturday.

According to Surrey RCMP, at around 12:35 pm, BC Highway Patrol members responded to the incident and attempted to stop the tractor.

As police pursued the vehicle, the tractor struck a police vehicle. However, RCMP explained that the incident didn’t end until the tractor rolled over as it tried to take the on-ramp to Highway 1 westbound.

Surrey RCMP assisted BC Highway Patrol.

One person has been taken into custody and transported to hospital. It’s unclear what injuries they may have sustained.