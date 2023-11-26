News

A wild police chase in Surrey sees a tractor flipped near busy highway

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 26 2023, 11:01 pm
A wild police chase in Surrey sees a tractor flipped near busy highway
Submitted by Johnny Webb

Video has surfaced of a tractor rolling onto its side after police attempted to stop the driver cruising along 176 Street over Highway 1 on Saturday.

According to Surrey RCMP, at around 12:35 pm, BC Highway Patrol members responded to the incident and attempted to stop the tractor.

As police pursued the vehicle, the tractor struck a police vehicle. However, RCMP explained that the incident didn’t end until the tractor rolled over as it tried to take the on-ramp to Highway 1 westbound.

 

Surrey RCMP assisted BC Highway Patrol.

One person has been taken into custody and transported to hospital. It’s unclear what injuries they may have sustained.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop