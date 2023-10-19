Pedestrian killed as car slams into corner store in Vancouver crash

A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle in a crash on Columbia and Hastings streets in Vancouver.

In a release, police said that two vehicles collided in the intersection, resulting in one of the cars jumping the curb and striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

First responders made life-saving efforts, but the pedestrian died on the scene.

Was on scene today for @DailyHiveVan where a man on the sidewalk was killed when a vehicle crashed into the corner store pic.twitter.com/AaSk6xoncv — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) October 19, 2023

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in the Downtown Eastside today. Witnesses and drivers with dash-cam video are asked to call 604-717-3012.

News release: https://t.co/rY3IPJQBHM pic.twitter.com/rMI4bqV2Id — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 19, 2023

Daily Hive spoke to the owner of Vancity Corner Store, Anwar Khan, who said the victim was homeless and sitting on the ground outside the store.

“They were trying to save him, but he couldn’t survive,” Khan said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Daily Hive contacted BC Emergency Health Services for more information, and it said it received a call at around 11 am this morning regarding a motor vehicle accident.

“A Low Acuity Response Unit that was in the vicinity of the incident responded, along with three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor.”

On Thursday morning, Vancouver Police said that police were investigating the crash, and motorists were being asked to avoid East Hastings between Main and Carrall streets until further notice.

Just before 1 pm, VPD said the closure between Main and Carrall streets had ended.

A video shared on TikTok shows the approximate damage that was done as a result of the crash, with police tape across the scene and fire crews present.