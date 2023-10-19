News

Pedestrian killed as car slams into corner store in Vancouver crash

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Oct 19 2023, 8:12 pm
Daily Hive/Megan Devlin

A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle in a crash on Columbia and Hastings streets in Vancouver.

In a release, police said that two vehicles collided in the intersection, resulting in one of the cars jumping the curb and striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

First responders made life-saving efforts, but the pedestrian died on the scene.

Daily Hive spoke to the owner of Vancity Corner Store, Anwar Khan, who said the victim was homeless and sitting on the ground outside the store.

“They were trying to save him, but he couldn’t survive,” Khan said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Crash Granville

Daily Hive/Megan Devlin

Daily Hive contacted BC Emergency Health Services for more information, and it said it received a call at around 11 am this morning regarding a motor vehicle accident.

“A Low Acuity Response Unit that was in the vicinity of the incident responded, along with three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor.”

On Thursday morning, Vancouver Police said that police were investigating the crash, and motorists were being asked to avoid East Hastings between Main and Carrall streets until further notice.

Just before 1 pm, VPD said the closure between Main and Carrall streets had ended.

A video shared on TikTok shows the approximate damage that was done as a result of the crash, with police tape across the scene and fire crews present.

@seejayaye #Accident #Crash #WhatHappened #Hastings ♬ original sound – SeeJay

