Multi-vehicle collision causes one car to crash into Vancouver home

According to Vancouver Fire Crews, early this morning, a motor vehicle incident caused one car to crash into a home.

The collision occurred just before 5 am Sunday.

A spokesperson for the fire department said when crews arrived, they found two vehicles involved.

One person was trapped in their vehicle, which led crews to extricate them. It’s unclear which car the person was in.

Vancouver Fire said the incident was reported to the Vancouver Police Department as a possible hit-and-run.

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for additional information. This article will be updated if more details are received.