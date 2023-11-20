Vancouver traffic impacted near UBC due to crash investigation

A lengthy street closure has impacted traffic in Metro Vancouver near the University of British Columbia (UBC) as an investigation of a crash scene on the University Endowment Lands is underway.

The crash happened early Monday morning, and as of noon, a heavy police presence remains in the area.

RCMP Cpl. Dave Noon said on social media that the serious overnight collision happened at West 16th Avenue and Binning Road, and the route is still shut in both directions between Blanca and Westbrooke.

#LMDICARS has deployed to the area of West 16th Ave and Binning Rd, near #UBC, for a serious overnight collision. West 16th is currently closed in both directions between Blanca and Westbrooke. Plan accordingly. @LMDRCMP @University_RCMP @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) November 20, 2023

Motorists can take University Boulevard or SW Marine Drive to get to and from campus in the meantime.

This is a developing story.

With files from Megan Devlin