Vancouver traffic impacted near UBC due to crash investigation

Claire Fenton
Nov 20 2023, 8:28 pm
A lengthy street closure has impacted traffic in Metro Vancouver near the University of British Columbia (UBC) as an investigation of a crash scene on the University Endowment Lands is underway.

The crash happened early Monday morning, and as of noon, a heavy police presence remains in the area.

RCMP Cpl. Dave Noon said on social media that the serious overnight collision happened at West 16th Avenue and Binning Road, and the route is still shut in both directions between Blanca and Westbrooke.

Motorists can take University Boulevard or SW Marine Drive to get to and from campus in the meantime.

This is a developing story. 

With files from Megan Devlin

